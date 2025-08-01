 Skip navigation
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Quinnen Williams out of practice after hurting calf Thursday

  
Published August 1, 2025 08:58 AM

The Jets are practicing without a key member of their defensive line on Friday.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams hurt his calf during Thursday’s practice and reporters at Friday’s practice sent along word that he is not on the field with the rest of the team. The Jets haven’t shared any details about his condition, but head coach Aaron Glenn is expected to speak to the media after practice is over.

Williams had 37 tackles and six sacks for the Jets last season.

Left guard John Simpson is also missing from practice on Friday while running back Braelon Allen has returned to action after missing a couple of days with knee soreness.