Quinnen Williams out of practice after hurting calf Thursday

The Jets are practicing without a key member of their defensive line on Friday.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams hurt his calf during Thursday’s practice and reporters at Friday’s practice sent along word that he is not on the field with the rest of the team. The Jets haven’t shared any details about his condition, but head coach Aaron Glenn is expected to speak to the media after practice is over.

Williams had 37 tackles and six sacks for the Jets last season.

Left guard John Simpson is also missing from practice on Friday while running back Braelon Allen has returned to action after missing a couple of days with knee soreness.