Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
Goodell: 'No excuses' for those senseless acts
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Quinnen Williams to miss 1-2 weeks with calf injury

  
Published August 1, 2025 01:06 PM

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not practice on Friday and he will continue to miss time in the near future.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Williams will be out for a week or two after hurting his calf in Thursday’s practice. Glenn called the decision to hold Williams out “precautionary” and that the team wants to have Williams at his best for the regular season.

“We want to make sure this player is going to be good,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “We know what he’s all about. We know what he can do. And listen, we want to hold him out and we’ll see how that goes.”

The Jets added Byron Cowart, Derrick Nnadi, and Jay Tufele at defensive tackle in free agency. Payton Page, Leonard Taylor, Phidarian Mathis, and Fatorma Mulbah are less experienced options to fill in during Williams’s absence.