Quinshon Judkins carted off with serious leg injury, Bills lead 20-10 at halftime

It appears one of the brightest spots of Cleveland’s 2025 rookie class has suffered a significant injury, as the bias lead the Browns 20-10 at halftime.

Running back Quinshon Judkins was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Bills after suffering a right leg injury.

The Browns quickly ruled him out of the game.

The CBS broadcast elected not to show a replay of the injury, illustrating its seriousness.

Judkins was brought down by Matt Milano on a second-and-6 play for a 6-yard loss.

Cleveland’s medical staff placed Judkins’ right leg in an air cast before he was carted off the field. There was plenty of concern from Judkins’ teammates as he left the contest.

Generally in the first half, the Bills faced little resistance as they built their advantage. The Bills faced just two third downs in the first 30 minutes, averaging 8.2 yards per play. James Cook rushed for 100 yards on nine carries, taking in a 44-yard touchdown and a 3-yard touchdown.

Allen was 6-of-7 for 86 yards passing and also added four carries for 17 yards. But there is some concern on Allen, as he went into the locker room early after suffering an apparent lower-right leg injury late in the second quarter. He was trying to evade the pass rush on a scramble and was tackled with the ball just barely out of the end zone. Myles Garrett nearly recorded his first sack of the game, but Mason Graham touchdown Allen down first.

The Bills will receive the second-half kickoff.