Quinshon Judkins to visit Bengals, Broncos after meeting Texans on Monday

The Bengals are doubling up on visits with Ohio State running backs this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Quinshon Judkins is set to meet with the team on Wednesday. A report on Monday indicated that TreVeyon Henderson will visit with the team this week as well.

Judkins also visited with the Texans on Monday and he’s set to meet with the Broncos later in the week.

Judkins transferred from Ole Miss to Ohio State and joined Henderson as a 1,000-yard rusher. He had 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Buckeyes and ran for 31 touchdowns during his first two college seasons.