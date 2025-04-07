RB TreVeyon Henderson to visit Bengals this week

Running back TreVeyon Henderson helped Ohio State win the national title in January and he’ll be visiting a nearby team as part of his pre-draft process.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Henderson will visit the Bengals this week. A report last week indicated Henderson’s Buckeye backfield mate Quinshon Judkins will also be meeting with the Bengals.

Henderson ran 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns during the last of his four years at Ohio State. He also scored 19 touchdowns as a freshman, but missed time with injuries in his other two seasons.

Chase Brown ran 229 times for 990 yards and seven touchdowns as the lead back for the Bengals in 2024. They signed Samaje Perine to go with Zack Moss as other options at the position.