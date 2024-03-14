Quinton Jefferson agrees to one-year deal with Browns

Cleveland is adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson, who turns 31 at the end of the month, spent last season with the Jets. He recorded a career-high 6.0 sacks along with four tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. He started 14 games for New York, playing 49 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

A Seahawks fifth-round pick in 2016, Jefferson played out his rookie contract with Seattle before spending a year with Buffalo, followed by a year with Las Vegas. He went back to Seattle in 2022 and played a rotational role, recording 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.

In all, Jefferson has recorded 26.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, and 77 quarterback hits in 103 games with 62 starts.