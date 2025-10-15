Quinyon Mitchell, Landon Dickerson were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice

The Eagles got an encouraging update on cornerback Quinyon Mitchell’s chances of playing against the Vikings on Sunday.

Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Giants, but he was able to practice on Wednesday. Mitchell was listed as a limited participant.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) was also in the limited category. Dickerson did not play against the Giants, so the limited session was a step in the right direction.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) was the only Eagles player to miss practice Wednesday. Linebacker Zack Baun (finger), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel), and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (shoulder) were listed as full participants.