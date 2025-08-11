Rachaad White considered day-to-day with groin injury

There is positive news on the injury front for one of the Buccaneers’ key offensive players.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Monday press conference that running back Rachaad White is considered day-to-day with his groin injury.

White, 26, exited Saturday’s exhibition matchup with the Titans early and underwent further testing on Sunday.

Last season, White rushed for 613 yards with three touchdowns and caught 51 passes for 393 yards with six TDs.