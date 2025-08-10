Rachaad White to have tests on groin injury Sunday

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White left Saturday’s game against the Titans with a groin injury and the team hopes to get a clearer idea of his recovery timeline on Sunday.

White left the game in the first quarter after running six times for 28 yards and head coach Todd Bowles said he’ll be evaluated further as the team tries to get a fuller picture of his status.

“He does have a groin,” Bowles said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website. “We’re going to run some tests today, so I’ll be able to tell you probably more tomorrow.”

White had 144 carries for 613 yards and three touchdowns as well as 51 catches for 393 yards and six touchdowns last season. Bucky Irving led the team in rushing and the Bucs also have Sean Tucker back from last year.