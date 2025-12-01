Raheem Morris: Drake London “certainly has a chance” to play this week

The Falcons may get a boost to their offense for their Week 14 matchup against the Seahawks.

Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Monday that Drake London’s status is moving more toward day-to-day after the receiver has missed the last two weeks with a knee injury.

Morris added that London “certainly has a chance” to play on Sunday.

“We’ll need to see him move around a little bit this week,” Morris said, via Will McFadden of the team’s website.

In his fourth season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns so far in 2025. He’s started nine games this season, registering at least 100 yards in each of his last three contests.