Raheem Morris: It’s hard to say Kirk Cousins can do more, he’s done just about everything

While a resolution on Atlanta’s potential tampering violation is reportedly coming this week, quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to recover well from his torn Achilles.

Head coach Raheem Morris shared a positive update on the quarterback during his press conference on Monday.

“It would be hard for me to say he can do anything more since he’s done just about everything,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website.

Cousins said in mid-May that he was “good to go.”

“I’ve told people for a while that if the Super Bowl were today, I’m playing,” Cousins said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Cousins suffered the injury in late October of last season but all indications are that he should be ready to roll for training camp.