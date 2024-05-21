Kirk Cousins: If the Super Bowl were today, I’m playing

The decision of the Falcons to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. obscured the question of whether quarterback Kirk Cousins is sufficiently healed from his torn Achilles tendon.

Appearing recently on The Dan Patrick Show, Cousins said that, if the Falcons were playing the game for all the football marbles (or at least 283 of them), he’d play.

“I’m good to go,” Cousins told Patrick. “I’ve told people for a while that if the Super Bowl were today, I’m playing. And that goes back probably — I think when I first got here, I was working out and we got maybe a week or two into my rehab and I did some drills where I said, ‘Hey, if the Super Bowl were today, I’m playing.’ And they seemed to agree.

“So, you know, once that tendon gets stabilized and healed and the tissue connects, you really just are trying to work through telling your body that you’re good now, because the brain still wants to guard and protect and it takes some time.”

Still, later in the interview Cousins uttered this phrase: “Even if were to not heal fully, which I expect to.”

Which implies that he’s not fully healed. Thus, while he might be able to play in the Super Bowl if it were today, would he play in a regular-season game if it were today? He didn’t address that question.