Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle are not expected to play Sunday night

The Dolphins are set to be shorthanded as they try to win the AFC East on Sunday night.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was ruled out on Friday and two players who were listed as questionable are not expected to play. NFL Media reports that running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are set to sit out for the second straight week.

Mostert has knee and ankle injuries while Waddle is dealing with an ankle issue. Both players are thought to have a good chance to be ready for the playoffs, but the spot the Dolphins occupy in the tournament will likely be impacted by their absence on Sunday.

A win makes the Dolphins division champs and the No. 2 seed in the conference while a loss would make them the sixth seed with a trip to Kansas City on deck in the opening round of the playoffs.