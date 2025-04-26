Raiders draft FCS QBs Tommy Mellott, Cam Miller in sixth round

The Raiders have taken a pair of quarterbacks late in the sixth round, but one of them is apparently going to take on a new position.

At No. 213 overall, Las Vegas selected Tommy Mellott out of Montana State. At No. 215, the club picked Cam Miller out of North Dakota State.

While both played QB at the FCS level, the Raiders announced Mellott as a receiver and Miller as a quarterback.

Mellott won the Walter Payton award in 2024 as the most outstanding offensive player in FCS. He was also the Big Sky conference’s offensive player of the year. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,138 yards with 22 touchdowns and one interception in 2024, also rushing for 698 yards with 10 TDs.

Miller helped North Dakota State win two FCS national championships, also winning the Missouri Valley offensive player of the year award in 2024. In his final collegiate season, he completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 3,251 yards with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 631 yards with 12 TDs.