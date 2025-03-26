Raiders DT Matthew Butler signs his exclusive rights tender

Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Butler, 25, appeared in seven games with one start in 2024, seeing action on 101 defensive snaps and 27 on special teams. He totaled nine tackles.

He spent part of the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster.

The Raiders made Butler a fifth-round pick in 2022, and he played six games as a rookie and two in 2023.

In his career, Butler has appeared in 15 games and recorded 15 tackles and half a sack.