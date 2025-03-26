 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders DT Matthew Butler signs his exclusive rights tender

  
Published March 26, 2025 06:33 PM

Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Butler, 25, appeared in seven games with one start in 2024, seeing action on 101 defensive snaps and 27 on special teams. He totaled nine tackles.

He spent part of the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster.

The Raiders made Butler a fifth-round pick in 2022, and he played six games as a rookie and two in 2023.

In his career, Butler has appeared in 15 games and recorded 15 tackles and half a sack.