 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mendozapick1_260423.jpg
Raiders select Mendoza No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_260423.jpg
Fill in the Blank: 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260423.jpg
Will Simpson hear his name called in Round 1?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mendozapick1_260423.jpg
Raiders select Mendoza No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_260423.jpg
Fill in the Blank: 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260423.jpg
Will Simpson hear his name called in Round 1?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders make Fernando Mendoza first overall pick in 2026 draft

  
Published April 23, 2026 08:18 PM

If you made a bet that that the Raiders would make Fernando Mendoza the first overall pick in the 2026 draft at -20000 odds, go get your pennies.

The Raiders, as expected, have made the former Indiana quarterback the top pick.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to the national championship.

The question becomes when will Mendoza play?

The expectation is that veteran Kirk Cousins will be QB1 until Mendoza is ready. In recent years, first-rounders play sooner than later. Patrick Mahomes, of course, sat for his entire rookie year. And that worked out pretty well.

Either way, a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002 now has a guy they hope will win plenty.