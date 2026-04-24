Raiders make Fernando Mendoza first overall pick in 2026 draft

If you made a bet that that the Raiders would make Fernando Mendoza the first overall pick in the 2026 draft at -20000 odds, go get your pennies.

The Raiders, as expected, have made the former Indiana quarterback the top pick.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to the national championship.

The question becomes when will Mendoza play?

The expectation is that veteran Kirk Cousins will be QB1 until Mendoza is ready. In recent years, first-rounders play sooner than later. Patrick Mahomes, of course, sat for his entire rookie year. And that worked out pretty well.

Either way, a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002 now has a guy they hope will win plenty.