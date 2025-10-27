 Skip navigation
Raiders make Tyler Lockett signing official, waive Justin Shorter

  
Published October 27, 2025 04:54 PM

The Raiders have made it official with receiver Tyler Lockett.

Las Vegas announced the club has signed Lockett on Monday, a day after reports emerged the receiver would be reuniting with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

Lockett, 33, was released by the Titans after he was not contributing much on offense, catching just 10 passes for 70 yards in seven games.

Lockett caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards with 61 touchdowns in his 10 seasons with Seattle — nine of which he played under Carroll.

As a corresponding move, the Raiders waived receiver Justin Shorter. Shorter had appeared in seven games this season, playing five offensive snaps and 81 special teams snaps.