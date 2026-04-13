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Raiders place OL Joshua Miles on reserve/retired list

  
Published April 13, 2026 06:03 PM

The Raiders have an opening on their offensive line depth chart.

The league’s daily transaction report for Monday shows that they placed tackle Joshua Miles on the reserve/retired list. Miles no longer counts against the 90-man roster limit and the Raiders will hold onto his rights in the event he decides to return to action.

Miles joined the Raiders’ practice squad last December and re-signed with the team in January. He also spent time with the Bears and Browns last year, but did not appear in any regular season games.

Miles was a 2019 seventh-round pick by the Cardinals and played in 17 games for Arizona before playing one game for the Giants in 2024.