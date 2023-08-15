Raiders place OT Brandon Parker on injured reserve

Veteran Raiders right tackle Brandon Parker was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

The Raiders did not disclose the injury.

Parker, 27, went on injured reserve last August with a triceps injury.

The Raiders signed Parker to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

The team made Parker a third-round pick in 2018, and he started 32 games over four seasons.

The Raiders signed wide receiver Isaiah Zuber to take Parker’s spot on the 90-player roster.

Zuber, 26, spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad last season. The team cut him in April.

He also has had stints on the practice squads for the 49ers, Browns and Jets. Zuber, who originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has appeared in four career games and totaled two receptions for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards.