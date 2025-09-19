Raiders S Jeremy Chinn is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

The NFL Players Association announced that Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn has been named their Community MVP for Week 3.

Chinn is being recognized for holding an event for 90 teenagers experiencing homelessness in Nevada. The event featured a dinner and a live DJ, and attendees received free haircuts, clothes, and other items.

“Being recognized as a staple in the community is a major honor,” Chinn said in a statement. “My charitable motivations come from wanting to uplift, support and inspire young people facing unfortunate circumstances.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Chinn’s foundation and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.