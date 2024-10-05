Raiders sign K’Lavon Chaisson to 53-man roster

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson is on the 53-man roster in Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced that they signed Chaisson off the practice squad on Saturday. Chaisson had appeared in the last two games as a temporary elevation and he had four tackles in last week’s win over the Browns.

Chaisson was a 2020 first-round pick in Jacksonville and he had 77 tackles and five sacks during his time with the Jaguars.

The Raiders opened a spot for Chaisson by placing linebacker Luke Masterson on injured reserve.

In addition to those moves, the Raiders have elevated running back Sincere McCormick and wide receiver Alex Bachman to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.