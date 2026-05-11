Raiders sign LB Cameron McGrone, cut WR Brenden Rice

The Raiders signed linebacker Cameron McGrone, the team announced Monday.

Las Vegas cut wide receiver Brenden Rice in a corresponding move.

McGrone, who turns 26 next month, played four games for the Colts and one for the Browns last season. In the five combined games, he played 43 defensive snaps and 68 on special teams and totaled two tackles.

The Patriots made him a fifth-round pick in 2021, but he never appeared in a regular-season game before he joined the Colts in December 2022. He played one game that season and has played in 27 games in his career.

Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, signed a futures deal with the Raiders in January after spending time on their practice squad late last season.

The Chargers selected Rice in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, and he has also spent time with the Patriots and Seahawks.

Rice, 24, has appeared in three games, all with the Chargers and all in his rookie season.