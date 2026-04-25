Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

The Saints are bringing in a former first-round pick.

Las Vegas has traded edge rusher Tyree Wilson to New Orleans, the teams announced on Saturday.

The Raiders will receive pick No. 150 in this year’s draft in exchange for Wilson and No. 219 in the seventh round.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Wilson has appeared in 50 games with seven starts for the Raiders over his first three seasons. In 2025, he recorded 4.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. He also had a pair of forced fumbles, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery.

In all, Wilson has tallied 12.0 sacks in his career.