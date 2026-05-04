Raiders waive DE Charles Snowden, make several other roster moves

Defensive end Charles Snowden started 18 games for the Raiders the last two seasons, but he’s not in new head coach Klint Kubiak’s plans for 2026.

The Raiders announced that they waived Snowden over the weekend. Snowden played 31 games overall for Las Vegas and recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception during his time with the team.

Snowden was one of four players that the Raiders cut loose to make space for players who earned roster spots during tryouts at the team’s rookie minicamp. Guard McClendon Curtis, tight end Matt Lauter, and guard Layden Robinson were also dropped.

Safety Devyn Perkins, offensive tackle Niklas Henning, tight end Patrick Gurd, and offensive tackle Kamar Missouri are the new additions for the Raiders.