Raiders want Josh Jacobs back, but not at the $14.1 million franchise tender

The Raiders plan to make free agent running back Josh Jacobs a contract offer, but they won’t put the franchise tag on him, as they did a year ago.

Franchising Jacobs would mean offering him a one-year contract worth $14,149,200 guaranteed, and that’s something the Raiders won’t do, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If Jacobs did get that franchise tender he’d likely sign it immediately, as that’s the kind of money NFL running backs just can’t get anymore.

Last year Jacobs’ production declined significantly: He had a career-low 805 rushing yards, a career-low six rushing touchdowns, averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry and picked up a first down on a career-low 14.6 percent of his carries. He didn’t have the kind of year that would maximize his negotiating position in free agency. But he’ll hope to get one of the better contracts available to an NFL running back, whether that’s in Las Vegas or elsewhere.