Rams agree to trade for Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie

Rams General Manager Les Snead said on Tuesday that it would be nice to add an All-Pro to the team’s secondary and he has used one of the team’s two first-round picks to pull that off.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was mentioned as a potential target for the Rams in recent day and there are multiple reports on Wednesday that the Rams have agreed to trade for the 2023 first-team All-Pro. The Rams will trade the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft to the Chiefs as part of a package that also includes 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks and a 2027 third-round pick.

McDuffie is set to make $13.6 million this year after the Chiefs exercised their fifth-year option on his contract. The Rams will presumably move to sign McDuffie to a long-term deal as well.

McDuffie was also a second-team All-Pro in 2024 and he had 63 tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in 13 games for the Chiefs last season.