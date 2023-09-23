Rams list Puka Nacua as questionable, but he’s expected to play Monday night

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is off to a great start for the Rams and the rookie should be able to continue it despite an oblique injury.

Nacua is listed as questionable to play against the Bengals on Monday night, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Saturday that the team expects Nacua to be in the lineup.

Nacua has 25 catches for 266 yards through two weeks of the season. No player has ever had more catches in the first two games of his NFL career and his 15 catches last Sunday are a single-game record for a rookie.

The Rams do not have any other players with injury designations for Monday night.