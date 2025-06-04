Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur says Davante Adams isn’t showing his age at 32

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is 32 years old and coming off a disappointing season that saw him traded from the Raiders to the Jets. But after a strong offseason in his new home, the Rams think he looks like he still has a lot of good football left in him.

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Adams has been showing on the Rams’ practice field that he can still perform at an elite level.

“You know the guys that are just a little bit different when the ball’s in the air, and how they contort their body and just go up and get it like basketball players,” LaFleur said. “He’s north of 30, but the way he’s out there, it doesn’t look like it. He’s got a lot of juice in the tank, and it’s been fun to watch.”

Adams had a rough start to last season but did come on strong at the end, with 41 catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns in the final six games of the season — solid play that didn’t get much attention because the Jets were already out of contention. The Rams think Adams can keep that going this year — and that they’ll still be in contention at the end of the season.