Rams open practice window for RT Rob Havenstein

  
Published January 22, 2026 05:02 PM

The Rams are getting a veteran offensive lineman back on the practice field.

Via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Los Angeles has opened the 21-day practice window for right tackle Rob Havenstein.

Havenstein has been out with ankle and knee issues since mid-November. He has not played since the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks, with Warren McClendon taking over at the position and playing well to help L.A. reach the NFC Championship Game.

Because his practice window just opened on Thursday, it appears unlikely that he’ll be available to play in Sunday’s matchup against Seattle. But should the Rams advance to Super Bowl LX, Havenstein could be an option.

Havenstein has started 148 games for the Rams since the club selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.