Rams P Ethan Evans is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Rams held off the Seahawks for a 21-19 win in Week 11 and punter Ethan Evans’ work in the win was highlighted by the NFL on Wednesday.

Evans was named the NFC special teams player of the week for the first time in his three-year NFL career. Evans’ final punt of the night likely helped snag him the award.

Evans put a punt out of bounds on the Seattle 1-yard line with 1:50 left to play in the game. The Seahawks were able to move the ball across midfield, but had to settle for a 61-yard field goal to win the game and Jason Myers’ kick didn’t come close to splitting the uprights.

Evans had five other punts during the game and he landed three of them inside of the Seahawks’ 20-yard line to further aid his team’s bid for a key divisional win.