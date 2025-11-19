 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams P Ethan Evans is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 19, 2025 12:21 PM

The Rams held off the Seahawks for a 21-19 win in Week 11 and punter Ethan Evans’ work in the win was highlighted by the NFL on Wednesday.

Evans was named the NFC special teams player of the week for the first time in his three-year NFL career. Evans’ final punt of the night likely helped snag him the award.

Evans put a punt out of bounds on the Seattle 1-yard line with 1:50 left to play in the game. The Seahawks were able to move the ball across midfield, but had to settle for a 61-yard field goal to win the game and Jason Myers’ kick didn’t come close to splitting the uprights.

Evans had five other punts during the game and he landed three of them inside of the Seahawks’ 20-yard line to further aid his team’s bid for a key divisional win.