Rams president Kevin Demoff supports proposal to expand trading of draft picks

The Rams have withdrawn a pair of proposed rules changes related to the two-point play that helped cost them a game against the Seahawks during the 2025 regular season, but one of the team’s top executives has signaled that they’ll support another proposal that’s on the table this offseason.

The Browns have proposed expanding the window to trade future draft picks from three to five years and Rams president Kevin Demoff explained on X.com why he believes that is a good idea.

“Nothing creates more interest in the NFL than trades,” Demoff wrote. “This is why Cleveland’s proposal to allow teams to trade picks up to 5 years out as opposed to 3 years out makes so much sense. More picks to trade = more trades = more interest & team building options.”

The proposal will need 24 total votes from the league’s teams in order to pass. Demoff’s comments suggest that there might be more momentum out there for the change.