 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams president Kevin Demoff supports proposal to expand trading of draft picks

  
Published March 19, 2026 07:15 AM

The Rams have withdrawn a pair of proposed rules changes related to the two-point play that helped cost them a game against the Seahawks during the 2025 regular season, but one of the team’s top executives has signaled that they’ll support another proposal that’s on the table this offseason.

The Browns have proposed expanding the window to trade future draft picks from three to five years and Rams president Kevin Demoff explained on X.com why he believes that is a good idea.

“Nothing creates more interest in the NFL than trades,” Demoff wrote. “This is why Cleveland’s proposal to allow teams to trade picks up to 5 years out as opposed to 3 years out makes so much sense. More picks to trade = more trades = more interest & team building options.”

The proposal will need 24 total votes from the league’s teams in order to pass. Demoff’s comments suggest that there might be more momentum out there for the change.