Rams re-sign Christian Rozeboom, Shaun Jolly

  
Published April 17, 2023 01:31 PM
The Rams have officially re-signed two of their exclusive rights free agents.

Monday’s transaction report from the league shows that cornerback Shaun Jolly and linebacker Christian Rozeboom have signed their deals. Both players were tendered contracts earlier this year and they were unable to enter into negotiations with any other teams as a result.

Jolly signed with the Browns after going undrafted last year and landed on their practice squad. The Rams signed him to their active roster and played six special teams snaps over two games.

Rozeboom appeared in every game last season and played a key role on special teams. He recorded eight tackles.