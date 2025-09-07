Rams regain lead, 14-9, on Matthew Stafford’s TD pass

The Rams lost the lead on the final play of the first half. They regained it on the fifth snap of the second half.

Matthew Stafford threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen to give Los Angeles a 14-9 lead. He went 4-for-4 for 61 yards on the 68-yard drive.

Xavier Smith caught a 36-yard pass, and Davante Adams a 15-yarder to get help set up Allen’s catch.

Stafford now is 12-of-18 for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Puka Nacua has six catches for 63 yards to lead the Rams.