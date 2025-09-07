 Skip navigation
Rams regain lead, 14-9, on Matthew Stafford’s TD pass

  
Published September 7, 2025 06:13 PM

The Rams lost the lead on the final play of the first half. They regained it on the fifth snap of the second half.

Matthew Stafford threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen to give Los Angeles a 14-9 lead. He went 4-for-4 for 61 yards on the 68-yard drive.

Xavier Smith caught a 36-yard pass, and Davante Adams a 15-yarder to get help set up Allen’s catch.

Stafford now is 12-of-18 for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Puka Nacua has six catches for 63 yards to lead the Rams.