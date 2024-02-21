Rams release Brian Allen

The Rams parted ways with an offensive lineman on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have released Brian Allen. The 2018 fourth-round pick signed a three-year extension with the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Allen played 13 games as a reserve during his rookie year and then won a starting role at center in 2019. A knee injury ended his season after nine games, however, and Allen did not return to action until 2021. He started 16 regular season games and all four of the playoff games in the run to a Super Bowl title that season, but was limited to seven games in 2022 and Coleman Shelton started at center last season.

Releasing Allen clears $4.9 million in cap space for the Rams while leaving $3.15 million in dead money.