Rams’ Russ Yeast taken to hospital with pulmonary contusion, in stable condition
Published January 8, 2023 03:04 PM
nbc_fnia_hamlintalk_230108
The Football Night in America crew reflect on how the entire league honored Damar Hamlin in Week 18 and Peter King provides an update on the safety from Buffalo.
Rams safety Russ Yeast has been taken to a Seattle hospital after suffering a pulmonary contusion during today’s game against the Seahawks.
Yeast is in stable condition, Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game.
The Rams initially announced during the game that Yeast had suffered a chest injury and would be questionable to return. The team later announced that he had been ruled out.
A pulmonary contusion is an injury to the lung that typically comes from blunt force trauma to the chest.
The 23-year-old Yeast is a rookie whom the Rams selected with a seventh-round draft pick. He played in 15 games as a rookie this season.