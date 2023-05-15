 Skip navigation
Rams sign Taron Vincent, son of Troy Vincent

  
Published May 15, 2023
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Taron Vincent has made an NFL 90-player roster.

Vincent is signing with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vincent, who started every game at Ohio State last year, is the son of NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, who had a 15-year NFL career as a player before working in the league office.

Taron Vincent went undrafted after a five-year career at Ohio State but got an invitation to the Bills’ rookie minicamp, and now he’ll have a chance to earn a spot with the Rams.