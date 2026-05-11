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Rams sign third-rounder Keagen Trost, sixth-rounder CJ Daniels

  
Published May 11, 2026 06:16 PM

The Rams have signed two of their draft picks.

Third-round offensive lineman Keagen Trost and sixth-round wide receiver CJ Daniels have both signed four-year deals with the team, per the NFL’s daily transaction report. Three other picks, including first-round quarterback Ty Simpson, have yet to sign with the team.

Trost played at Indiana State and Wake Forest before transferring to Missouri for the 2025 season. He started 13 games at right tackle during his only season at the school.

Daniels finished up his college time at Miami in 2025 with 50 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns. He played at Liberty and LSU over the previous five years.