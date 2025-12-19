Rams take 13-7 lead over Seahawks with Matthew Stafford TD pass

The Rams started the game going 0-of-2 in the red zone, settling for field goals.

Third time’s the charm for Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford connected with Terrance Ferguson for a 3-yard touchdown on second-and-goal, giving the Rams a 13-7 lead with 3:43 left in the first half.

The Rams have been able to move the ball well so far on Thursday night, but had turned the ball over on downs before settling for two field goals on their previous three drives.

This time, though, the Rams got down the field with a consistent running attack led by Blake Corum, with Kyren Williams also converting third-and-2 with a 4-yard carry.

Stafford hit rookie Konata Mumpfield for an 11-yard gain down to the 8. Two plays later, Stafford’s pass went to Ferguson for the rookie’s second career touchdown catch.

Stafford has started the game 12-of-17 for 167 yards with a touchdown.