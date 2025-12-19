 Skip navigation
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Rams take 13-7 lead over Seahawks with Matthew Stafford TD pass

  
Published December 18, 2025 09:21 PM

The Rams started the game going 0-of-2 in the red zone, settling for field goals.

Third time’s the charm for Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford connected with Terrance Ferguson for a 3-yard touchdown on second-and-goal, giving the Rams a 13-7 lead with 3:43 left in the first half.

The Rams have been able to move the ball well so far on Thursday night, but had turned the ball over on downs before settling for two field goals on their previous three drives.

This time, though, the Rams got down the field with a consistent running attack led by Blake Corum, with Kyren Williams also converting third-and-2 with a 4-yard carry.

Stafford hit rookie Konata Mumpfield for an 11-yard gain down to the 8. Two plays later, Stafford’s pass went to Ferguson for the rookie’s second career touchdown catch.

Stafford has started the game 12-of-17 for 167 yards with a touchdown.