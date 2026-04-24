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Rams take quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13

  
Published April 23, 2026 09:27 PM

In the biggest surprise so far in the 2026 NFL draft, the Rams have selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick.

That makes Simpson the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford, who has mused about retirement.

Simpson was widely regarded as the second-best quarterback in this draft, behind No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, but few expected Simpson to go off the board within the first half of the first round.

Rams General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, however, are believers in Simpson and think he can develop into a franchise quarterback in McVay’s offense.

How much longer Stafford is the Rams’ starting quarterback remains to be seen, but now the Rams know who’s next. Simpson is the Rams’ pick tonight, and the Rams’ pick to be their quarterback of the future.