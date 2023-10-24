Rams to sign K Lucas Havrisik off of Browns practice squad
Published October 24, 2023 01:31 PM
The Rams have found their replacement for Brett Maher.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Los Angeles is signing Lucas Havrisik off of Cleveland’s practice squad.
Havrisik has not appeared in a regular season game. But he spent most of last season on Indianapolis’ practice squad. He then hit both of his field goal attempts in this year’s preseason and 3-of-4 extra points with the Colts.
He was waived and subsequently signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.
Havrisik played his college ball at Arizona, hitting 73-of-78 extra points and 34-of-53 field goal attempts. He twice hit from 57 yards in college.