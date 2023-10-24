Rams to sign K Lucas Havrisik off of Browns practice squad

The Rams have found their replacement for Brett Maher.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Los Angeles is signing Lucas Havrisik off of Cleveland’s practice squad.

Havrisik has not appeared in a regular season game. But he spent most of last season on Indianapolis’ practice squad. He then hit both of his field goal attempts in this year’s preseason and 3-of-4 extra points with the Colts.

He was waived and subsequently signed with Cleveland’s practice squad.

Havrisik played his college ball at Arizona, hitting 73-of-78 extra points and 34-of-53 field goal attempts. He twice hit from 57 yards in college.