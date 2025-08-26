 Skip navigation
Rams trade guard KT Leveston to Browns for 2028 seventh-round pick

  
Published August 26, 2025 09:08 AM

The Browns are second in waiver priority, but they decided not to wait to see if they could grab guard KT Leveston off waivers.

Instead, the Browns have traded a 2028 seventh-round draft pick to the Rams for Leveston.

Last year the Rams spent a seventh-round pick on Leveston, but he spent the entire season on injured reserve. This year he wasn’t going to make the Rams’ 53-player roster, which means he would have been on waivers, and only the Titans could have claimed him ahead of the Browns.

But the Browns apparently figured that there’s a good enough chance Leveston can improve their offensive line to be worth the meager price of a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. So Leveston heads to Cleveland today, instead of waiting to get claimed on waivers tomorrow.