Rams trade guard KT Leveston to Browns for 2028 seventh-round pick

The Browns are second in waiver priority, but they decided not to wait to see if they could grab guard KT Leveston off waivers.

Instead, the Browns have traded a 2028 seventh-round draft pick to the Rams for Leveston.

Last year the Rams spent a seventh-round pick on Leveston, but he spent the entire season on injured reserve. This year he wasn’t going to make the Rams’ 53-player roster, which means he would have been on waivers, and only the Titans could have claimed him ahead of the Browns.

But the Browns apparently figured that there’s a good enough chance Leveston can improve their offensive line to be worth the meager price of a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. So Leveston heads to Cleveland today, instead of waiting to get claimed on waivers tomorrow.