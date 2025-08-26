Rams waive 22 players, release one, waive/injured two in reducing their roster to 53
The Rams reduced their roster to 53 players Tuesday.
They waived 22 players, released one and waived two with injury designations.
OL AJ Arcuri, OL Wyatt Bowles, WR Britain Covey, WR Tru Edwards, DT Jack Heflin, S Tanner Ingle, CB Derion Kendrick, OLB Brennan Jackson, CB Cam Lampkin, OL Dylan McMahon, OLB Jamil Muhammad, ILB Elias Neal, DL Bill Norton, ILB Pooh Paul Jr., WR Brennan Presley, TE Mark Redman, RB Ronnie Rivers, RB Cody Schrader, WR Drake Stoops, S Nate Valcarcel, RB Jordan Waters and CB Charles Woods were waived.
Cornerback A.J. Green was released.
Offensive lineman Willie Lampkin IV and cornerback Shaun Jolly were waived with injury designations.
The Rams also traded offensive lineman KT Leveston to the Browns in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.