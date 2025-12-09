 Skip navigation
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Rams waive LB Nick Hampton

  
Published December 9, 2025 03:13 PM

The Rams parted ways with linebacker Nick Hampton on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived Hampton off of the 53-man roster. They also released tight end Nick Muse from their practice squad.

Hampton was a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State and he has appeared in 36 games for the Rams since joining the team. He’s been a regular on special teams all three years and played 112 defensive snaps this season. Hampton has 17 tackles and two passes defensed over his entire time in the league.

The move leaves the Rams with an open roster spot heading into their Week 15 game against the Lions. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell has been designated for return from injured reserve and could be activated this week.