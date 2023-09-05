Rams waive Shaun Jolly

The Rams have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have waived defensive back Shaun Jolly. The move came without a corresponding addition, so the Rams could make another move at some point this week.

Jolly was waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Jolly appeared in two games for the Rams last season and played a handful of snaps on special teams. The Rams signed him off of the Browns practice squad last September.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant, Tre Tomlinson, and Duke Shelley are the remaining corners on the active roster.