Ran Carthon confirms Titans asked Kevin Byard to take a pay cut
Published April 24, 2023 10:45 AM
nbc_dps_ryanleaf_230424
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his side of the story regarding his reported dispute with former NFL general manager Bill Polian and the Indianapolis Colts, and previews the 2023 NFL Draft.
Multiple reports in March indicated that the Titans asked safety Kevin Byard to take a pay cut and General Manager Ran Carthon confirmed that request was made during a press conference on Monday.
Carthon told reporters that he did go to Byard with that request, which was rebuffed by the player. Carthon added that Byard did not ask to be traded or released in response to the request.
Byard is set to make $13.6 million this year and he has a base salary of $13.6 million in 2024 as well.
Parting ways with Byard via trade or release with a post-June 1 designation would clear $14.1 million in cap space, but Carthon gave no indication that the team is considering those options and doing so would leave them thin on the back end of their defense.