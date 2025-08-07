 Skip navigation
Rashawn Slater carted off with apparent left leg injury

  
The Chargers may have a significant injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, left tackle Rashawn Slater was carted off the field after going down midway through Thursday’s practice.

The injury is apparently to Slater’s left leg, as a player appeared to fall on it during an 11-on-11 drill. Slater was visibly upset after suffering the injury, throwing his helmet and slamming his hand on the cart as he was being helped off the field. Teammates came over to support the left tackle as he exited practice.

When Slater reached the team facility entrance, he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Slater, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 draft, recently signed a four-year contract extension with Los Angeles. He started 15 games and earned his second Pro Bowl berth in 2024.