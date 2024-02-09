Rashee Rice, Clyde Edwards-Helaire downgraded to limited in Thursday’s practice

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice (ankle) was downgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

The rookie made 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season and added 20 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games.

The Chiefs added running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the practice report with an illness that limited him.

Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) remained out of practice Thursday and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) still was limited.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), receiver Richie James (foot), receiver Skyy Moore (knee), offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) again were full participants.