Rashee Rice’s case is simple as to what happened, complicated as to what happens next

When it comes to NFL players creating mayhem and/or causing injuries while driving, there is precedent. When it comes to NFL players street racing on a city highway among and around other cars in broad daylight on video, there is no precedent.

That’s the most important thing to remember when donning the “what-about?” hat and pointing to other players in other cases who got a punishment in the range for which Chiefs fans and/or the fantasy-football crowd will be rooting in the Rashee Rice case. The folks at ArrowheadAddict.com, whose bias is sufficiently obvious to go without saying, have made the case for leniency by looking at other incidents involving other players.

There’s a difference between other driving incidents and the Rice situation. None of the other cases involving NFL players driving cars recklessly had video. And video changes everything.

“No, it doesn’t.”

Yes, it does.

Without video, Ray Rice got a two-game suspension for knocking out Janay Palmer. With video, he never played again.

So, yes, video changes everything. And this case has video.

Here are the factors that we believe will, or at least could be, relevant to Rice’s eventual punishment.

First, despite initially leaving the scene and lying low, Rice has consistently accepted responsibility for his behavior. That counts for something. In fact, it’s likely that there won’t even be a hearing before Judge Sue L. Robinson, because there’s no need for one. There’s no dispute regarding what happened. It’s just a matter of setting the punishment.

Second, the league could be willing to give Rice a break if he agrees to something without it going to Commissioner Roger Goodell. It’s always better to work these things out. The best outcome would be to have an agreement in place before the Chiefs open training camp this week.

Third, the actual extent of the injuries suffered due to the accident sparked by Rice could be highly relevant to the outcome. Although the behavior must be deterred, the consequences to others always drive the consequences to the perpetrators. The more severe the injuries, the longer the suspension. The less severe the injuries, the shorter the suspension.

Fourth, the NFL Players Association is currently in disarray. That could make it harder to get a deal done quickly. It also could make it harder for Rice to get the best possible guidance from his union.

Fifth, with the NFLPA in disarray and preparing for a significant transition, Goodell may decide to flex his muscles a little. Or a lot. To remind the union who’s boss. To let the next NFLPA executive director know what he or she will be dealing with.

At the end of the day, the suspension will be one of two things. First, it will be what Rice and the league agree it will be. Second, it will be what the Commissioner decides it will be. Despite the involvement of some independence when it comes to the Personal Conduct Policy, the Commissioner retains full and final authority over the punishment.

So, basically, the NFL will get the suspension that it wants. And it’ll happen either with Rice agreeing to it — or with the Commissioner ordering it.

If it’s the former, it could happen soon.