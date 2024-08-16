 Skip navigation
Rashid Shaheed, Taliese Fuaga out of practice for Saints Friday

  
Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed returned to full practice recently after dealing with a hamstring injury, but a new issue had him on the sideline Friday.

Head coach Dennis Allen said at his press conference that Shaheed did not practice because of an injury to his toe or foot. Allen did not say whether Shaheed was slated to play in Sunday’s preseason game, but any injury concern at this point in the calendar would point to the team taking a cautious approach.

Shaheed signed a one-year contract extension with the Saints this offseason that keeps him under contract through the 2025 campaign. He caught 46 passes for 719 yards and five touchdowns while also serving as the punt and kickoff returner in New Orleans last season. He returned one punt for a touchdown and averaged 13.6 yards per punt return.

Rookie tackle Taliese Fuaga also missed practice for the Saints. He’s dealing with back tightness, but Allen said the team expects he’ll be ready to go for the regular season.