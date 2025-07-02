Rashod Bateman: Trade to Cowboys was a possibility, thankful it worked out with Ravens

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens last month, but his return to the team for the 2025 season wasn’t a sure thing earlier in the offseason.

A report in May said the Cowboys looked into trading for Bateman and Bateman confirmed that he was apprised of that interest. That report said the talks didn’t go far, but Bateman said “it was a possibility” that he would be on the move to Dallas before he and the Ravens pivoted to hammering out a new deal.

Bateman said he’s “thankful” that General Manager Eric DeCosta was able to work things out.

“That’s the first thing I told him: I don’t want to go anywhere else. ‘I know you’ve got a lot of stuff to work through and we’ll figure it out when we figure it out,’” Bateman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “It took time, but it takes time with a lot of people’s contracts. He had a lot of contracts to get done, and maybe more to get done in the future. To be a priority for him in that way is important. He shows he values me.”

The Cowboys eventually looked elsewhere in the AFC North for receiver help and traded for George Pickens, so the Ravens won’t have to deal with him as they try for another division title later this year.